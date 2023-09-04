DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Acc (U10C LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Sep-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 6.9318 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11672650 CODE: U10C LN ISIN: LU1407890547 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407890547 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U10C LN Sequence No.: 269089 EQS News ID: 1718297 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 04, 2023 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)