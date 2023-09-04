DJ Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C) (CSWU LN) Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s) 04-Sep-2023 / 11:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C) DEALING DATE: 01-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: CHF: 9.8215 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16212021 CODE: CSWU LN ISIN: LU1681044993 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044993 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSWU LN Sequence No.: 269108 EQS News ID: 1718335 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

