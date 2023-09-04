BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 1 September 2023 were:

598.37p Capital only

607.77p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 29,844 Ordinary shares on 1st September 2023, the Company has 98,735,728 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 4,474,136 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.