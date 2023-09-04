



Vertolaye, France, Sept 4, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Repsol Honda Team rider Toni Bou (Spain, 36 years old) has won the 2023 FIM* Trial World Championship. He has clinched his 17th consecutive title by winning the first day of the final round in France, held on September 2.This year's Trial World Championship is contested over seven rounds (14 trials). In the first three rounds from the season-opener in Spain to the Japan round in Mobility Resort Motegi, Bou fought a close battle for the lead, but a double-win in Round 4, San Marino gave him a clear advantage, which he capitalized on by consecutive double-wins in Round 5, Andorra and Round 6, Italy to all but seal the championship. A convincing victory of the first day of the final round in France gave Bou his 17th consecutive championship title.Since clinching his first world championship title in 2007 on HRC's Montesa COTA 4RT factory bike, Bou has increased his unparalleled consecutive championship titles to 17. He has also won his 16th consecutive X Trial World Championship, an indoor competition raced on artificially prepared sections, and currently leads the 2023 indoor championship which resumes in October.Toni Bou | Repsol Honda Team"I am very happy to win the title with a victory. It has been a very difficult year, with a difficult start in which the rival made it very tough for us. But we have achieved another title in the best way, with a victory, so I want to thank the team. As I always say, it would be impossible to maintain this level without all their support and effort."Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation"I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Toni Bou on his unprecedented 17th consecutive win in the Trial World Championship. Despite the rise of younger riders this season, he has shown overwhelming strength, consistently winning in the second half of the season. I am confident that his stronghold will continue and that he will continue to break records in the future. His teammate, Gabriel Marcelli, has also made a great leap to 3rd place in the ranking in his second premier class season. As for the team, I would like to share the joy with the team manager Takahisa Fujinami and all the staff for achieving a better result than last year. Last but not least, I would like to thank all of our sponsors and trial fans for supporting our racing activities."*FIM: Federation Internationale de MotocyclismeFor more information, visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2023/c230904eng.html.Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.