Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 01-September-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
455.99p
INCLUDING current year revenue
460.95p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 01-September-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
356.00p
INCLUDING current year revenue
360.58p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 01-September-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
279.86p
INCLUDING current year revenue
279.86p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|
Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 01-September-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
179.21p
INCLUDING current year revenue
179.82p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 01-September-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
108.65p
INCLUDING current year revenue
109.84p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 01-September-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
150.91p
INCLUDING current year revenue
151.46p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596