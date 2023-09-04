Anzeige
04.09.2023 | 13:30
OQ SAOC - OQ SAOC First Half 2023 Financial Statements

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

We are pleased to inform you that OQ SAOC First Half 2023 condensed consolidated interim financial statements are now available.

The report aims to showcase an overview on OQ SAOC's performance, highlights, and achievements during the first half of 2023.

CONTACT:

If you require additional clarification, please don't hesitate to get in touch with us: ir@oq.com

About OQ

OQ is a global integrated energy company with roots in Oman. OQ has operations across 17 countries that covers the entire value chain from exploration and production of oil and gas, refineries, and petrochemicals to marketing and distribution of end-user products reaching more than 60 countries worldwide. OQ Alternative Energy focuses on investments in renewables and green hydrogen in Oman.



