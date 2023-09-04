Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Übernahme-Fantasie wird zum Lotto-Jackpot!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.09.2023 | 13:54
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TCL Photovoltaic Technology Unveils Innovative One-Stop Residential Smart Energy Solution at IFA 2023

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Photovoltaic Technology, a pioneering green energy solution provider, has made a significant presence at the 2023 Berlin International Electronics Consumer Exhibition (IFA). From September 1st to 5th, the company presented its comprehensive One-Stop Residential Smart Energy Solution and Residential Energy Storage System, making a decisive entry into the European market.

TCL's booth at IFA 2023

The rapid rise in demand for residential energy storage products, driven by factors such as rising electricity prices, energy security, and government support, has shaped the global landscape. To respond the household needs, TCL Photovoltaic Technology established a comprehensive smart energy ecosystem by organically integrating photovoltaic modules, energy storage, and heat pump technology. This fosters a transition towards efficient, intelligent, safe, reliable, low-carbon, and environmentally-friendly household energy consumption.

As a core part of this innovative solution, the TCL Energy Storage System can provide continuous power supply during emergencies, reducing electricity costs, and optimizing peak-valley electricity rates for financial benefits. The system uses high-security, long-life LiFePO4 batteries and boasts a compact, modular design, which requires only 0.15 square meters of space and can be swiftly installed in just 30 minutes.

The impressive showcase at IFA not only presents the Residential Energy Storage System but also spotlights the TCL solar modules and TCL heat pumps. According to William Li, General Manager of Overseas Business at TCL Photovoltaic Technology, the One-Stop Smart Energy Solution is exceptionally adaptable to cater to the unique needs of customers. Whether they are interested in installing a new solar setup or upgrading an existing photovoltaic system, this solution can seamlessly integrate.

The addition of the Heat Pump, providing heating, cooling, and hot water supply, enhances the versatility of this solution, making it perfect for attaining energy independence and self-sufficiency in every household. Furthermore, with its current emphasis on the European market, the company is poised to expand its presence globally, a vision championed by William.

TCL Photovoltaic Technology's expansion into the global market signifies the brand's confidence in international stage and a commitment to high-quality development. The company is dedicated to creating a leading technology platform with extensive application scenarios and professional after-sales support, further showcasing the strength of the brand in the global green energy sector.

For more information, please visit: https://www.tcl.com/global/en/photovoltaic

TCL Residential Energy Management System

Visitors in the TCL PV Tech's area

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200487/TCL_s_booth_IFA_2023.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200488/TCL_Residential_Energy_Management_System.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200489/Visitors_TCL_PV_Tech_s_area.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-photovoltaic-technology-unveils-innovative-one-stop-residential-smart-energy-solution-at-ifa-2023-301916895.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.