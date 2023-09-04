DJ Serenity Shield Wins 'Best Technology Company' at the 6th Annual Burj CEO Awards

Serenity Shield Serenity Shield Wins 'Best Technology Company' at the 6th Annual Burj CEO Awards 04-Sep-2023 / 13:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Serenity Shield Wins "Best Technology Company" at the 6th Annual Burj CEO Awards NEWS RELEASE BY SERENITY SHIELD Paris, France | September 04, 2023 07:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time Serenity Shield, a front-runner in technological innovation and disruptive solutions, proudly announces its win for "Best Technology Company" at the illustrious 6th edition of the Burj CEO Awards. The accolade was presented during a grand ceremony aboard a luxurious Norwegian Cruise Lines Mediterranean cruise. The Burj CEO Awards stand as a hallmark of recognition for excellence in various sectors including innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership. The opulent event was covered by Gulf News, highlighting the celebration of outstanding achievements across industries. CMO Nikos Koukos and COO Hugues Svay, represented Serenity Shield at the awards, embodying the company's global reach and diversity. "Serenity Shield's victory at the Burj CEO Awards is a testament to our relentless commitment to technological advancements and disruptive solutions," says Venket Naga, CEO of Serenity Shield. "I would like to express my deepest gratitude for this recognition and offer the highest praise for our team's exceptional hard work. This achievement solidifies our position as a leader in the technology sector." The Burj CEO Awards provide not only a platform for recognition but also exceptional networking and partnership opportunities. The event fosters valuable connections with industry leaders and peers with established backgrounds, bringing added credibility particularly to the blockchain sector. This latest award further embellishes Serenity Shield's list of industry recognitions and achievements, underlining its ongoing commitment to delivering superior technological solutions. For more information about Serenity Shield and its recent win at the Burj CEO Awards, please visit our website or contact our media relations department. =-- About Serenity Shield Serenity Shield is a global technology company specializing in groundbreaking and disruptive solutions. Our mission is to innovate and create sustainable, reliable technologies that better our world. With a team of exceptional minds from around the globe, Serenity Shield continues to set the standard in technological innovation. About Burj CEO Awards The Burj CEO Awards were established to recognize and honor exceptional achievements in various sectors including innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership. Celebrated annually, these awards offer a unique platform that brings together the crème de la crème of the business world, fostering opportunities for networking, partnerships, and industry recognition. The awards are recognized globally for their prestige and credibility. Contact Details Nikos Koukos, CMO nikos@serenityshield.io =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

