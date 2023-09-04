Anzeige
Serenity Shield Wins 'Best Technology Company' at the 6th Annual Burj CEO Awards

Serenity Shield Wins 'Best Technology Company' at the 6th Annual Burj CEO Awards 

Serenity Shield 
Serenity Shield Wins 'Best Technology Company' at the 6th Annual Burj CEO Awards 
04-Sep-2023 / 13:30 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Serenity Shield Wins "Best Technology Company" at the 6th Annual Burj CEO Awards 
NEWS RELEASE BY SERENITY SHIELD 
 
Paris, France |                 September 04, 2023   07:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 
 Serenity Shield, a front-runner in technological innovation and disruptive solutions, proudly announces its win for 
"Best Technology Company" at the illustrious 6th edition of the Burj CEO Awards. The accolade was presented during a 
grand ceremony aboard a luxurious Norwegian Cruise Lines Mediterranean cruise. 
The Burj CEO Awards stand as a hallmark of recognition for excellence in various sectors including innovation, 
entrepreneurship, and leadership. The opulent event was covered by Gulf News, highlighting the celebration of 
outstanding achievements across industries. 
CMO Nikos Koukos and COO Hugues Svay, represented Serenity Shield at the awards, embodying the company's global reach 
and diversity. 
"Serenity Shield's victory at the Burj CEO Awards is a testament to our relentless commitment to technological 
advancements and disruptive solutions," says Venket Naga, CEO of Serenity Shield. "I would like to express my deepest 
gratitude for this recognition and offer the highest praise for our team's exceptional hard work. This achievement 
solidifies our position as a leader in the technology sector." 
The Burj CEO Awards provide not only a platform for recognition but also exceptional networking and partnership 
opportunities. The event fosters valuable connections with industry leaders and peers with established backgrounds, 
bringing added credibility particularly to the blockchain sector. 
This latest award further embellishes Serenity Shield's list of industry recognitions and achievements, underlining its 
ongoing commitment to delivering superior technological solutions. 
For more information about Serenity Shield and its recent win at the Burj CEO Awards, please visit our website or 
contact our media relations department. 
=-- 
About Serenity Shield 
 Serenity Shield is a global technology company specializing in groundbreaking and disruptive solutions. Our mission is 
to innovate and create sustainable, reliable technologies that better our world. With a team of exceptional minds from 
around the globe, Serenity Shield continues to set the standard in technological innovation. 
About Burj CEO Awards 
The Burj CEO Awards were established to recognize and honor exceptional achievements in various sectors including 
innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership. Celebrated annually, these awards offer a unique platform that brings 
together the crème de la crème of the business world, fostering opportunities for networking, partnerships, and 
industry recognition. The awards are recognized globally for their prestige and credibility. 
 
 
Contact Details 
 
Nikos Koukos, CMO 
 
nikos@serenityshield.io 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1718437 04-Sep-2023

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2023 07:30 ET (11:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
