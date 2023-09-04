Anzeige
Dow Jones News
04.09.2023 | 14:04
Veloce: VEXT is live on ByBit now

DJ Veloce: VEXT IS LIVE ON BYBIT NOW 

Veloce 
Veloce: VEXT IS LIVE ON BYBIT NOW 
04-Sep-2023 / 13:33 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
VEXT IS LIVE ON BYBIT NOW 
NEWS RELEASE BY VELOCE 
London, United Kingdom | September 04, 2023 06:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 Veloce, the world's largest digital racing media network, has just launched (10am UTC) its governance and utility 
token, VEXT, exclusively on ByBit, one of the global top leading centralized exchanges. 
Users can head over to ByBit now by CLICKING HERE so they don't miss out on the exclusive rewards and bonuses up for 
grabs! Users who don't have a ByBit account can sign up here now! 
 This is a defining moment where users have the opportunity to be part of shaping the VEXT future. Veloce appreciates 
the support of all its users; more exciting news coming soon! 
 Website | Telegram Group | Telegram Channel | Twitter | Discord | Instagram | YouTube | CoinMarketCap | CoinGecko | 
ByBit 
About Veloce Media Group 
Founded in 2018, Veloce is a multi-pillared gaming and sports media group operating across some of the most innovative, 
fast-growing, and future-focused sectors in the UK. 
Headquartered in London, the Veloce brand comprises the industry-leading gaming and racing platform, Veloce Esports, 
and race-winning outfit, Veloce Racing, currently competing in the renowned Extreme E championship. 
As the world's largest digital racing media network, Veloce has so far attracted over 35 million subscribers and nearly 
one billion monthly views with a focus on esports, gaming, purpose-driven motorsport, and Web3. 
Veloce is partnered with a number of high-profile teams from across the globe, running multiple gaming and esports team 
operations, including Mercedes AMG, Ferrari, McLaren, and Yas Heat. Well-established JV sub-brands, including Lando 
Norris' gaming and lifestyle brand Quadrant, make up another key aspect of Veloce's vast global network. 
To learn more, please visit: https://www.velocemediagroup.com/ 
Contact Details 
Veloce Media Group 
Rupert Svendsen-Cook 
hi@velocemediagroup.com 
Company Website 
https://www.velocemediagroup.com/ 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2023 07:33 ET (11:33 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
