Experience Corporate Climate Action Like Never Before: Unveiling the Game-Changing New Software Designed by eevie

eevie, the leading app technology company for Employee Climate Engagement, announces the launch of its game-changing new version of its app and a brand new campaign builder, designed to empower employees in mid-to-large-sized companies to drive impactful climate action. The innovative update of the app introduces brand new features, and with eevie's behavioural design approach, sustainability becomes an integrated part of the corporate culture, creating a profound impact on corporate decarbonisation. The app and campaign builder are going to be available starting September 4, revolutionising how corporations create and run climate initiatives.

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2023 / In an era where meaningful progress hinges on knowledge and collective action and the world's attention is shifting again towards the next UN Climate Change Conference (COP28 UAE), eevie is proud to introduce the revolutionary new version of its engagement app that will empower the private sector to accelerate its business decarbonisation by the means of engaging and equipping employees with the skills to drive sustainability within organizations.

In an effort to inspire and empower more employees globally to make sustainability part of their daily jobs, eevie introduces a series of groundbreaking features such as the Streaks and Teams features. The Streaks feature transforms engagement by allowing employees to track their progress and build momentum. The Teams feature fosters a culture of friendly competition and collaboration, encouraging collective effort towards corporate climate goals. A new dashboard allows companies to build their own, branded and strategy relevant campaigns, run all sustainability communications and orchestrate all initiatives.

"We are excited to launch our new app version and a new campaign builder dashboard, which will help even more employees take company-relevant climate action," said Antonius Willms, Chief Executive Officer of eevie. "The new features on the app are a powerful way to keep employees motivated to participate, reach the entire organisation and integrate climate initiatives more seamlessly into the staff's daily life. The campaign builder allows employers now to develop their very own climate campaigns to tackle a diverse array of carbon hotspots in different departments of their businesses. We believe our latest software will make a significant impact on corporate climate initiatives and ultimately on corporate cultures."

Executives of mid-to-large-sized companies are invited to experience the future of corporate climate action through eevie's new app version. To learn more, visit https://www.eevie.io. The app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store.

ABOUT EEVIE

eevie is supporting corporations with Employee Climate Engagement programs, fostering a climate-friendly work culture, reducing scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions and contributing to ESG strategy implementation. An innovative SaaS platform and insightful reports empower companies to craft tailored climate programs in line with their sustainability strategies and to develop a climate-friendly mindset within their organisations. eevie was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information please visit https://www.eevie.io.

Elevated engagement through new Streaks & Team features

