Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2023) - Asphalt contracting company MR Roads has achieved a revenue milestone of $13 Million AUD in its first year of operation. This significant achievement reflects the company's commitment to quality service and client satisfaction.

MR Roads offers a range of asphalt contracting services, including paving, resurfacing, and maintenance. Their services cater to both commercial and residential clients, providing tailored solutions to meet specific needs.

Some of their notable works include a 25,000 sqm carpark in Southport. MR Roads is also the partner of choice for full-service roadworks as part of Brisbane's exciting new Cross River Rail project.

They also recently completed a 500-tonne subdivision for a new housing estate for a prominent developer in Bunya. In Brisbane, they added a meticulous carpark to a residential complex, a project that required tight access equipment and attention to detail.

These works collectively showcase the diverse capabilities and innovative approach of MR Roads in the asphalt contracting industry.

Client-Centric Approach

MR Roads attributes its success to a client-first philosophy. Director Daniel Mikus explains, "Our focus has always been on protecting our clients first. We ensure they have complete transparency by providing detailed project plans, regular updates, and open communication."

This approach has helped MR Roads earn a 5-star rating and attract over 100-200 clients in its first year.

The company has also used an innovative client acquisition strategy to achieve rapid growth. "We begin the tendering process by ensuring the client is protected and guaranteed the results we anticipated for them," says Director Daniel Mikus.

This unique approach, combined with a relentless focus on client satisfaction, has allowed MR Roads to grow from $100,000 to $13 Million AUD in one year.

About MR Roads

In October 2021, Dan Mikus approached James Rolph with a business model that capitalized on the opportunity presented by the upcoming Brisbane Olympics in 2032. This led to the birth of Pelly-Can Asphalt in November 2021. In 2023, the directors merged their companies to form MR Roads, aiming for A2 accreditation and a relentless client-first approach.

Contact Information:

Director: Daniel Mikus

Email Address: dmikus@mr-roads.com.au

Website: https://mr-roads.com.au/

