Confer With Recognized in Gartner Market Guide for Live Commerce in Retail

Confer With was recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 report

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Confer With, an emerging provider of live commerce solutions, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the Gartner Market Guide for Live Commerce in Retail, published on August 29, 2023 by Kelsie Marian. The report evaluates the live commerce landscape in the retail industry and provides insights into key vendors in the market.

The Gartner Market Guide for Live Commerce in Retail highlights the growing importance of live commerce as a key strategy for retailers to engage with customers in real-time. According to the report, live commerce platforms enable retailers to provide personalized shopping experiences, enhance customer engagement, and drive sales conversion rates. Confer With is recognized in the report with its innovative live commerce solutions that empower retailers to connect with customers through interactive video consultations, virtual shopping experiences, and real-time product demonstrations.

"We are honored to be recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Live Commerce in Retail," said Serge Milbank, CEO of Confer With. "This recognition validates our commitment to helping retailers leverage live commerce to create meaningful connections with their customers and drive business growth. We will continue to innovate and provide cutting-edge solutions that enable retailers to thrive in the evolving retail landscape."

Gartner, Market Guide for Live Commerce in Retail, Kelsie Marian, 29 August 2023.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Confer With

Confer With is a breakthrough live video shopping platform, combining live video & eCommerce for brands and retailers. It offers an immersive, one-to-one shopping experience that connects website visitors to retail salespeople in an experience that replicates the experience inside a store.

Website: https://www.conferwith.io/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200891/Confer_With_Gartner_Market_Live_Commerce_2023.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/confer-with-recognized-in-gartner-market-guide-for-live-commerce-in-retail-301916921.html