SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2023 / Best Mattress Brand, a leading online resource for mattress reviews and sleep health information, has spent the past weeks digging for the best Labor Day mattress promotions this year. Some of the highlighted offers include sales from mattress brands you can trust such as Amerisleep, Zoma, and Vaya.

Amerisleep is offering $450 off any mattress. Dr. Jordan Burns, a sleep expert and chiropractor, states, "Research has shown that memory foam mattresses, such as the Amerisleep AS3, provide support to maintain a neutral spinal alignment to help alleviate shoulder, back, and hip pain." He further adds, "The Amerisleep AS3 is the best overall mattress for people looking to reduce aches and pains, provide support to their spine, and help improve the overall quality of their sleep."

Zoma Sleep is giving shoppers $150 off any mattress in their lineup. "The medium firmness and cooling gel features of the Zoma mattress help provide a more comfortable and higher quality of sleep," says Dr. Burns, emphasizing the brand's commitment to sleep innovation.

Vaya Sleep is offering $300 off any mattress during this period too. Dr. Burns notes, "Studies have shown that medium-firm mattresses like the Vaya mattress are optimal for reducing pain and improving overall quality of sleep."

These exclusive Labor Day deals, combined with expert recommendations from the Best Mattress Brand editorial team, ensure that shoppers get the best value for their money.

