Montag, 04.09.2023
Übernahme-Fantasie wird zum Lotto-Jackpot!
GlobeNewswire
04.09.2023 | 15:35
104 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: 24Storage AB receives observation status (402/23)

On August 31, 2023, 24Storage AB (the "Company") disclosed its interim report
for the second quarter of 2023 with information on the Company's financial
situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may
be given observation status if there is substantial uncertainty in respect of
the issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the bond loan
issued by 24Storage AB (24Storage01, ISIN code SE0014957551, trading code
24STORAGE01) shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
