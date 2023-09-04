Amerisleep's Labor Day Mattress Sale: Sleep Discounts and Promotions

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2023 / Amerisleep was one of the first pioneers of the bed-in-a-box industry. With more than a decade of history and innovation, the award-winning company is proud to present its latest range of mattresses, accessories, and adjustable beds along with its Best Labor Day Bed Sales.

Shoppers can save on a variety of sleep products.

Labor Day Mattress Sales

Mattresses - Customers can save $450 off on any Amerisleep mattress.

- Customers can save $450 off on any Amerisleep mattress. Adjustable Bed Bundles - Shoppers get 30% off adjustable beds when bundled with a mattress purchase.

- Shoppers get 30% off adjustable beds when bundled with a mattress purchase. Upholstered Bed Frames - For even more savings, customers get 40% off on upholstered bed frames with any mattress purchase.

Dr. Jennifer Miller, an expert in sleep health, comments on the Amerisleep AS3 mattress, stating, "The soft feel around the shoulders and hips is especially important in my neuro and pelvic health patient population, as many of them have weakness or pain in those areas which can increase without the proper support." In fact, all of Amerisleep's mattresses include unique design, materials, and technology to enhance comfort, provide cooling, and improve sleep.

About Amerisleep

Amerisleep is one of the biggest innovators in the mattress industry, blending state-of-the-art technology with premium materials to craft sleep products that promise longevity and unmatched comfort. This Labor Day, step into the world of Amerisleep luxury at unbeatable prices.

Contact Information

Danny Wong

Marketing

dannywong@amerisleep.com

800-500-4233

SOURCE: Amerisleep

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/776638/amerisleeps-labor-day-mattress-sale-sleep-discounts-and-promotions