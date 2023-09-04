Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Übernahme-Fantasie wird zum Lotto-Jackpot!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DQ02 | ISIN: CA02312A1066 | Ticker-Symbol: 72Q
München
04.09.23
08:01 Uhr
0,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAROQ MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAROQ MINERALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6850,72017:54
GlobeNewswire
04.09.2023 | 16:47
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Iceland: Amaroq Minerals Ltd. - Increase in share capital

With reference to announcements made public by Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (symbol:
AMRQ) on September 4, 2023, the total nominal value of the company's listed
share capital on First North Iceland will be increased on September 5, 2023. 

ISIN                    IS0000034569          
Company name                Amaroq Minerals Ltd       
Total share capital before the increase   263.654.673 (263.654.673 shares)
Increase in share capital          15.378 (15.378 shares)     
Total share capital following the increase 263.670.051 (263.670.051 shares)
Nominal value of each share         ISK 1              
Symbol                   AMRQ              
Orderbook ID                273304
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.