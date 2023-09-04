Vaccine Adjuvants Market worth $1.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The vaccine adjuvants industry is poised for remarkable growth in the near future, as the global demand for effective vaccines continues to surge. With ongoing advancements in vaccine technology and an increasing emphasis on vaccine development for emerging infectious diseases, the adjuvant market is set to play a pivotal role in enhancing vaccine efficacy and reducing production costs. Innovations in adjuvant formulations, such as the development of more potent and targeted adjuvants, will likely contribute to the creation of safer and more effective vaccines. Additionally, as governments and organizations worldwide prioritize pandemic preparedness, the vaccine adjuvants sector is expected to witness significant investments, fostering research and development, and driving substantial market expansion. This dynamic landscape holds the promise of revolutionizing vaccine development, ultimately leading to improved public health outcomes on a global scale.

Vaccine Adjuvants Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.8 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.9 % from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The global vaccine adjuvants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market are collaborations & partnerships among market players for vaccine adjuvants development, increasing focus on immunization programs and rise in number of vaccine approvals in last 2-3 years.

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $0.8 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $1.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Route of Administration, By Disease Type, By Application, By Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising funding for vaccines and infectious disease research activities Key Market Drivers Rising prevalence of infectious diseases

The adjuvant emulsions segment is expected to have the dominant share of the vaccine adjuvants market in 2022:

Based on product, the global vaccine adjuvants market is segmented into adjuvant emulsions, pathogen components, saponin-based adjuvants, particulate adjuvants, and other adjuvants. In 2022, the adjuvant emulsions segment accounted for largest share of the vaccine adjuvants market. Increased use of adjuvant emulsions in the vaccine production is serving as driving factor for the growth of the adjuvant emulsions segment during the forecast period.

The infectious disease segment accounted for the largest share of the disease type segment in the vaccine adjuvants market in 2022.

The infectious diseases segment is the fastest growing segment and accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to rising demand for novel adjuvanted vaccines for infectious diseases. Rising focus on development of plant-based adjuvants is further likely to have positive impact on the segmental growth.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the vaccine adjuvants market in 2022.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market. The growth of the vaccine adjuvants markets on the region is driven by rising emphasis on strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations & expansion and increased adoption of adjuvanted vaccine among the patent population.

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases

Restraints:

Side Effects and High Toxicity of Adjuvants

Opportunities:

Rising funding for vaccines and infectious disease research activities

Challenges:

Concerns regarding animal-sourced vaccine adjuvants and limitations on shark fishing

Key Market Players:

The vaccine adjuvants market is competitive, with a small number of players competing for market shares. Dynavax Technologies (US), GSK plc (UK), Croda International plc (UK), SEPPIC (France), Novavax (US), SPI Pharma (Associated British Foods plc) (UK), Agenus Inc. (US), Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US), Aurorium (Vertellus) (US), Merck KGaA (Germany) are some of the leading players in this market. Most companies in the market focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, to increase their product offerings, cater to the unmet needs of customers, increase their profitability, and expand their presence in the global market.

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Advantages:

Enhanced Immunogenicity: Adjuvants help boost the immune response to vaccines, leading to a more robust and long-lasting immune memory. This is particularly important for vaccines targeting diseases that are challenging to prevent or require frequent booster shots.

Dose-Sparing Effect: Adjuvants allow for the reduction of the antigen content in vaccines, which can be crucial in situations where there is a shortage of vaccine ingredients or when rapid mass vaccination campaigns are required.

Improved Vaccine Efficacy in Vulnerable Populations: Adjuvants can be tailored to enhance immune responses in specific populations, such as the elderly or individuals with weakened immune systems, making vaccines more effective for those who need them most.

Expanded Vaccine Coverage: Adjuvants can extend the reach of vaccines to previously unresponsive pathogens, broadening the range of diseases that can be effectively prevented.

Cost-Effectiveness: By reducing the amount of antigen required per dose and potentially decreasing the need for booster shots, adjuvants can lower the overall cost of vaccine production and distribution.

Rapid Response to Emerging Infectious Diseases: Adjuvants can facilitate the rapid development of vaccines in response to newly emerging infectious diseases, helping to contain outbreaks more effectively.

Tailored Immunization Strategies: Adjuvants allow for the customization of vaccine formulations to target specific pathogens or address unique challenges associated with particular diseases, increasing the versatility of vaccine development.

Safer Vaccines: Adjuvants can contribute to the development of safer vaccines by improving their efficacy, potentially reducing the need for higher antigen concentrations, and enhancing the overall vaccine profile.

In summary, vaccine adjuvants offer a range of advantages that contribute to the development of more effective, efficient, and adaptable vaccines, ultimately benefiting public health by preventing and controlling a wide range of infectious diseases.

Recent Developments:

In May 2023 Croda International Plc (UK) entered into a partnership with Amyris (US) and Botanical Solutions Inc. (BSI) firstly for biotechnology-derived squalene and secondly with BSI for develop a sustainable QS-21 vaccine adjuvant moving towards plant tissue culture-derived approach rather than traditional method of extracting QS-21 from soap bark trees.

In August 2022, GSK Plc (UK) entered into acquisition with Affinivax, Inc. (US) in order to develop pneumococcal vaccines.

In October 2021, Dynavax Technologies (US) entered into a fully funded collaboration with the US Department of Defense to conduct a Phase 2 clinical trial for a plague vaccine adjuvanted with CpG 1018.

