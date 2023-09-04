Personal Finance Primer Featured in LibraryBub Selection for September

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dillon Jacobs identifies true books on personal finance as a current trend in business publishing. Matt Paradise relates his own personal experience as a background to the advice he offers in his debut book Financially Capable: a friendly guide to building whole-health wealth. A Kirkus review describes it as "a knowledgeable and upbeat overview of everyday money matters" written in a "highly relatable, conversational style".

LibraryBub, an industry first, was established in 2015. Dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Acclaimed author Joshua Davis remembers the fascination of the library when he was growing up. For him, "it was a magical place where you could walk down the aisles, and you never knew what you might find. It was like an adventure." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Being Lili by Catherine Pezdirtz ISBN: 978-1955656115

Like Dust, I Rise by Ginny Rorby ISBN: 978-1684338276

Too Early to Know Who's Winning by Karla Huebner ISBN: 978-1685131654

Tourist by Timothy Strong ISBN: 978-1685132446

Mystery & Thriller

In the Lair of Legends by David Buzan ISBN: 978-1685132507

The Opaque Conspiracy by Grace Flores-Hughes ISBN: 978-1637352236

Romance

The Wish by Lena Gibson ISBN: 978-1685132545

Young Adult

Mercy Markos and the Blades of Betrayal (Book One of the Realm of Ara'Ja series) by Sally Gratz Garcia ISBN: 978-1685131791

Spirit Sight (Book One of the Spirit Song trilogy) by Ross Hightower ISBN: 978-1685130275

Children's

The Tale of Was and Das (Book Three of the 2gether Picture Book series) by Marin ISBN: 978-0980974874

NON-FICTION

Business

Automotive Search Marketing by Alex Melen ISBN: 978-1637352113

Cutting Through by Bernie Haffey ISBN: 978-1637350232

Falling Forward: a guide for facing adversity and planning your life by Gordon Wollman ISBN: 978-1637352489

Financially Capable: a friendly guide to building whole-health wealth by Matt Paradise ISBN: 979-8987943700

Leadership GLUE by Kae Wagner ISBN: 978-1637352540

Luminary Leadership by Alinka Rutkowska et al. ISBN: 978-1637352014

The Strategy Handbook: the secret sauce to daily business success by Jeroen Kraaijenbrink ISBN: 978-1637351116

You Are Not Them: the authentic entrepreneur's way by Sid Mohasseb ISBN: 978-1637350485

Religion & Spirituality

The Journey Is Yours To Take by Celeste Ducharme et al. ISBN: 979-8985345803

Questioning Spirituality: is it irrational to believe in God? by Eldon Taylor ISBN: 978-1803413013

"I truly appreciate LibraryBub's support of authors and independent writers like myself," says fantasy writer Shannon Traphagen. She explains that "mentoring, support and guidance" can be so hard to obtain for independent authors, "so to receive support like this is such an empowering feeling." She asserts that "the business acumen that LibraryBub is able to provide so that authors may navigate the marketing waters that is the publishing industry is invaluable."

Librarians should sign up for LibraryBub at http://librarybub.com/

Independent publishers are asked to go to http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

Media Contact:

Alinka Rutkowska

alinka@leaderspress.com

www.leaderspress.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/personal-finance-primer-featured-in-librarybub-selection-for-september-301916875.html