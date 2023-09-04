Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 August 2023 its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 6.9% RWE 6.3% NextEnergy Solar Fund 6.2% Drax Group 6.0% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.8% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 5.2% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 4.7% Clearway Energy A Class 4.5% Grenergy Renovables 4.0% Foresight Solar Fund 3.8% SSE 3.8% Bonheur 3.3% Harmony Energy Income Trust 3.0% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 2.9% National Grid 2.6% Northland Power 2.5% Iberdrola 2.3% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 2.0% Enefit Green 2.0% Cloudberry Clean Energy 1.4% Algonquin Power & Utilities 1.4% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 1.4% Cadeler 1.4% China Suntien Green Energy 1.4% Greencoat Renewable 1.3% US Solar Fund 1.1% 7C Solarparken 1.1% Omega Energia 1.0% MPC Energy Solutions 0.9% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 0.9% AES 0.9% Eneti 0.7% Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis 0.7% China Everbright Environment 0.7% Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente 0.6% Polaris Renewable Energy 0.5% Atrato Onsite Energy 0.5% Boralex 0.5% GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.5% Innergex Renewable 0.3% Clearvise 0.2% Fusion Fuel Green 0.2% Fusion Fuel Green Warrants 0.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.6%

At close of business on 31 August 2023 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £41.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & funds 39.6% Renewable energy developers 30.0% Renewable focused utilities 8.3% Energy storage 6.5% Biomass generation and production 6.0% Renewable technology and service 2.3% Electricity networks 2.6% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 1.4% Waste to energy 0.7% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.6%