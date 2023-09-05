Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 4th September 2023.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/179477_0abeb25bf4fa2870_001full.jpg

Project: MEME

Listing date: 5th September

Key words: Meme, POLY

Official Website: http://memetoon.io/

About: MEMETOON (MEME) is a groundbreaking comic platform, incorporating blockchain technology to empower creators and revolutionize the webcomic landscape. It introduces a new era where creators transcend their roles as mere laborers in traditional webcomic production, enabling them to unleash their creativity while safeguarding their copyright rights. This innovation marks a paradigm shift in the webcomic market.

Project: HAN

Listing date: 6th September

Key words: DeFi, ERC20

Official Website: https://khans.io/

About: KHAN (HAN) is a dual cryptocurrency platform emphasizing real-world utility and DeFi. It features PayKhan Wallet, IAO for token acquisition, Reward System, SP-PAY for global payments, ADKhan for advertising, PKN Remittance for P2P transfers, and KHAN's Staking linking NFTs and DeFi. NFT services cover WebDrama, MusicVideo, and advertising. The project aims to connect blockchain with practical applications.

Project: VIEW

Listing date: 7th September

Key words: Others, SOLANA

Official Website: https://viewplatform.net/

About: The VIEW platform is a blockchain-based digital advertising platform connecting advertisers and consumers. It aims to provide low-cost ad production and active advertising solutions for advertisers, while creating a win-win ecosystem where advertisers reward consumers for watching ads. Utilizing local targeting, the platform plans to develop a cohesive local community. It offers various mission types for rewarded advertisements, including questionnaire, SNS sharing, membership, video watching, and ad click types. Revenue generation involves advertising services, platform advertising revenue, mission approval agency, viral marketing, search advertisements, and acting as marketing channel manager.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 28th August 2023 to 3rd September 2023





Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/179477_0abeb25bf4fa2870_002full.jpg

Name: SHARESGRAM

Official Website: https://twitter.com/SharesGram

Name: PINS

Weekly gain: 300%

Official Website: http://www.pins.network/

Name: AITECH

Weekly gain: 208%

Official Website: https://www.aitech.io/

Name: PIVX

Weekly gain: 39%

Official Website: https://pivx.org/

Name: TRB

Weekly gain: 105%

Official Website: https://tellor.io/

Name: LOTTY

Weekly gain: 37%

Official Website: https://www.lottylotto.io/

