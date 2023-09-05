Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 4th September 2023.
For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange
Figure 1
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/179477_0abeb25bf4fa2870_001full.jpg
Project: MEME
Listing date: 5th September
Key words: Meme, POLY
Official Website: http://memetoon.io/
About: MEMETOON (MEME) is a groundbreaking comic platform, incorporating blockchain technology to empower creators and revolutionize the webcomic landscape. It introduces a new era where creators transcend their roles as mere laborers in traditional webcomic production, enabling them to unleash their creativity while safeguarding their copyright rights. This innovation marks a paradigm shift in the webcomic market.
Project: HAN
Listing date: 6th September
Key words: DeFi, ERC20
Official Website: https://khans.io/
About: KHAN (HAN) is a dual cryptocurrency platform emphasizing real-world utility and DeFi. It features PayKhan Wallet, IAO for token acquisition, Reward System, SP-PAY for global payments, ADKhan for advertising, PKN Remittance for P2P transfers, and KHAN's Staking linking NFTs and DeFi. NFT services cover WebDrama, MusicVideo, and advertising. The project aims to connect blockchain with practical applications.
Project: VIEW
Listing date: 7th September
Key words: Others, SOLANA
Official Website: https://viewplatform.net/
About: The VIEW platform is a blockchain-based digital advertising platform connecting advertisers and consumers. It aims to provide low-cost ad production and active advertising solutions for advertisers, while creating a win-win ecosystem where advertisers reward consumers for watching ads. Utilizing local targeting, the platform plans to develop a cohesive local community. It offers various mission types for rewarded advertisements, including questionnaire, SNS sharing, membership, video watching, and ad click types. Revenue generation involves advertising services, platform advertising revenue, mission approval agency, viral marketing, search advertisements, and acting as marketing channel manager.
Summary of Last Week's Listings - 28th August 2023 to 3rd September 2023
Figure 2
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/179477_0abeb25bf4fa2870_002full.jpg
Name: SHARESGRAM
Official Website: https://twitter.com/SharesGram
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/sharesgram_usdt/
Name: PINS
Weekly gain: 300%
Official Website: http://www.pins.network/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/pins_usdt/
Name: AITECH
Weekly gain: 208%
Official Website: https://www.aitech.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/aitech_usdt/
Name: PIVX
Weekly gain: 39%
Official Website: https://pivx.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/pivx_usdt/
Name: TRB
Weekly gain: 105%
Official Website: https://tellor.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/trb_usdt/
Name: LOTTY
Weekly gain: 37%
Official Website: https://www.lottylotto.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/lotty_usdt/
About LBank
LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.
Start Trading Now: lbank.com
Community & Social Media:
l Telegram
l Twitter
l Facebook
l LinkedIn
l Instagram
l YouTube
Contact Details:
LBK Blockchain Co. Limited
LBank Exchange
marketing@lbank.info
business@lbank.info
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179477