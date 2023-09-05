

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), a provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management, reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 climbed to RMB631 million or US$89 million from RMB69 million for the same period in 2022. Earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB0.94 or US$0.13 for the second quarter of 2023 compared to RMB 0.10 prior year.



Non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB3.4 billion (US$475 million), compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB203 million for the same period in 2022. Non-GAAP earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB5.11 (US$0.70) for the second quarter of 2023.



Quarterly net revenue was RMB11.2 billion or US$1.6 billion, representing a 180% increase from the same period in 2022, primarily due to the substantial recovery of travel market.



The company said it remains optimistic about the enduring demand for travel and the long-term market outlook.



