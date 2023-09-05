Hudini has received the EVA-ready accreditation by the Singapore Tourism Board

SINGAPORE, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart hospitality solutions provider, Hudini , has received the EVA-ready status from the Singapore Tourism Board. They have been identified as EVA-ready for their integration capabilities and implementation of fully contactless check-in solutions for hotels.

The E-Visitor Authentication (EVA) system, launched in 2019 by the Singapore Tourism Board, uses facial recognition technology to automate the validation process of international visitors with the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority. An application programming interface (API), the EVA system has the potential to automate parts of the hotel check-in process for international visitors in Singapore.

With the EVA-ready status, Hudini's customers can automate the hotel check-in for international guests by matching the passport photo to a visitor's face to check the validity of the individual's stay in Singapore. Hotels can guide their guests to complete the fully contactless check-in through web, app, and tablet, reducing front desk congestion and meeting the highest standards of security and cleanliness protocols.

"As a country, Singapore is a trailblazer in guest experience and efficiency, and we are proud to have been identified as an EVA-ready technology provider. This accreditation allows us to integrate our self-check-in solutions with the EVA system and consequently enhance our capabilities to serve our customers in Singapore, such as Pullman Orchard and Pullman Hill Street," said Prince Thampi, Founder and CEO of Hudini.

About Hudini

Hudini is the leading digital transformation platform for the hospitality industry. Powered by a proprietary middleware and an omnichannel (App, Web, TV) guest interface that leverages data and AI to increase guest engagement and hotel revenues, Hudini delivers an enhanced guest experience.

Through its 100+ pre-built integrations across all functionalities, Hudini delivers more personalised, immersive and intuitive guest experiences than ever before.

Having partnered with more than 400 hotels across 25 countries, Hudini is fast becoming the industry benchmark for digital transformation in the hospitality industry.

