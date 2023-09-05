Anzeige
Dow Jones News
05.09.2023
SeaPRwire Unveils Localized Press Release Distribution Plans Targeting European Media

SeaPRwire Unveils Localized Press Release Distribution Plans Targeting European Media 

05/09/2023 
SeaPRwire Unveils Localized Press Release Distribution Plans Targeting European Media 
 
London, UK - 28 July 2023 - SeaPRwire, a leading press release distribution service in Southeast Asia, announced today 
its plans to expand into the European market with localized solutions for clients across the continent. The new 
multi-lingual distribution plans will support news targeting top media outlets in the UK, France, Germany, Russia, 
Italy, Belgium, Turkey, Sweden, Switzerland and Denmark. 
"We are thrilled to bring SeaPRwire's high-quality press release distribution services to Europe," said Yaqin Tan, 
Chief Operating Officer of SeaPRwire. "Our customized European packages will help clients effectively share news with 
key media contacts and audiences in their target markets across the region." 
The European press release distribution plans allow clients to publish news in English as well as leading European 
languages including French, German, Italian, Russian and Turkish. Distribution can be targeted by country or 
pan-regionally. 
SeaPRwire's media network in Europe already includes top-tier outlets such as Bloomberg, Yahoo Finance UK, Yahoo 
Finance DE, Yahoo Finance IT, AdvFN, Business Insider, MarketWatch, The Mirror, MarketScreener and BBC. The company 
will continue expanding its media partnerships and localization capabilities across Europe in the coming months. 
"SeaPRwire has seen strong demand from clients for press release distribution in Europe, especially from Asian 
companies looking to boost visibility with European audiences," said Tan. "We have been growing our team and technology 
to support this important market for over a year, and are excited to formally launch these capabilities for clients." 
Founded in 2020, SeaPRwire enables companies to distribute press releases to engage media, investors and other key 
stakeholders across Southeast Asia and beyond. Its platform offers enhanced targeting options, multimedia content 
support and real-time analytics on release performance. 
Yaqin said: "Since our founding, we have strived to provide clients with effective press release solutions tailored to 
their unique needs. Our expansion into Europe will bring these capabilities to new markets, helping organizations 
authentically engage with target audiences across continents." 
For more information on SeaPRwire's press release distribution solutions in Europe, visit https://www.SeaPRwire.com. 
About SEAPRwire 
SEAPRwire (https://www.SeaPRWire.com/) is a leading global provider of press release distribution services for media 
relations and marketing professionals. With a strong media network in Southeast Asia and multi-lingual press release 
distribution capabilities, SEAPRwire offers tailored solutions to enhance brand visibility and reach targeted 
audiences. Committed to continuous innovation and improvement, SEAPRwire remains at the forefront of providing 
effective news distribution services for its clients. 
Media Contact 
Tina Lee, PR manager 
cs@SeaPRWire.com 
https://SeaPRWire.com 
SOURCE: SEAPRWire 
File: SeaPRwire Unveils Localized Press Release Distribution Plans Targeting European Media 
05/09/2023 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=b77904f5d53341bb2517e79bdd70d75e

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1718677&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2023

© 2023 Dow Jones News
