DJ SeaPRwire Unveils Localized Press Release Distribution Plans Targeting European Media

EQS Newswire / 05/09/2023 / 11:28 UTC+8 SeaPRwire Unveils Localized Press Release Distribution Plans Targeting European Media London, UK - 28 July 2023 - SeaPRwire, a leading press release distribution service in Southeast Asia, announced today its plans to expand into the European market with localized solutions for clients across the continent. The new multi-lingual distribution plans will support news targeting top media outlets in the UK, France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Belgium, Turkey, Sweden, Switzerland and Denmark. "We are thrilled to bring SeaPRwire's high-quality press release distribution services to Europe," said Yaqin Tan, Chief Operating Officer of SeaPRwire. "Our customized European packages will help clients effectively share news with key media contacts and audiences in their target markets across the region." The European press release distribution plans allow clients to publish news in English as well as leading European languages including French, German, Italian, Russian and Turkish. Distribution can be targeted by country or pan-regionally. SeaPRwire's media network in Europe already includes top-tier outlets such as Bloomberg, Yahoo Finance UK, Yahoo Finance DE, Yahoo Finance IT, AdvFN, Business Insider, MarketWatch, The Mirror, MarketScreener and BBC. The company will continue expanding its media partnerships and localization capabilities across Europe in the coming months. "SeaPRwire has seen strong demand from clients for press release distribution in Europe, especially from Asian companies looking to boost visibility with European audiences," said Tan. "We have been growing our team and technology to support this important market for over a year, and are excited to formally launch these capabilities for clients." Founded in 2020, SeaPRwire enables companies to distribute press releases to engage media, investors and other key stakeholders across Southeast Asia and beyond. Its platform offers enhanced targeting options, multimedia content support and real-time analytics on release performance. Yaqin said: "Since our founding, we have strived to provide clients with effective press release solutions tailored to their unique needs. Our expansion into Europe will bring these capabilities to new markets, helping organizations authentically engage with target audiences across continents." For more information on SeaPRwire's press release distribution solutions in Europe, visit https://www.SeaPRwire.com. About SEAPRwire SEAPRwire (https://www.SeaPRWire.com/) is a leading global provider of press release distribution services for media relations and marketing professionals. With a strong media network in Southeast Asia and multi-lingual press release distribution capabilities, SEAPRwire offers tailored solutions to enhance brand visibility and reach targeted audiences. Committed to continuous innovation and improvement, SEAPRwire remains at the forefront of providing effective news distribution services for its clients. Media Contact Tina Lee, PR manager cs@SeaPRWire.com https://SeaPRWire.com SOURCE: SEAPRWire File: SeaPRwire Unveils Localized Press Release Distribution Plans Targeting European Media 05/09/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=b77904f5d53341bb2517e79bdd70d75e

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1718677&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2023 23:29 ET (03:29 GMT)