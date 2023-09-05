Ivanti's innovative brand house will be located at the restaurant "Little Nonna" with participation from Everphone, EBF EDV Föllmer GmbH (EBF) and Infinigate.

Ivanti, the tech company that elevates and secures Everywhere Work, today announced its participation as a Premium Partner for Deutsche Telekom's flagship event in Cologne, Digital X 2023. Earlier this year Ivanti and Deutsche Telekom announced that Ivanti Neurons for Discovery, Ivanti Neurons for RBVM and Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management were integrated into Deutsche Telekom's Mobile Enterprise Management solutions.

During the event, Ivanti will be providing an innovative brand house at the restaurant Little Nonna (located at Brabanter Straße 1, 50674 Cologne) featuring participation from prominent partners including Everphone, EBF EDV Föllmer GmbH (EBF) and Infinigate.

"We are excited to meet with customers and partners again this year at Digital X," said Günter Mayer, Vice President Carrier International at Ivanti. "To participate in an event with the leading minds from society, science and business is a privilege and an honor. Together, we will explore how to leverage innovation to better our futures."

Digital X is Europe's largest cross-industry digitalization initiative, organized by Deutsche Telekom with more than 300 national and international partners involved. With two million square meters of event space, five stages, 2,500 square meters of marketplace, and over 50,000 expected participants, Cologne will once again become a factory for the future on September 20 and 21, 2023.

To experience Ivanti's brand house, interested customers please contact an Ivanti sales representative. For more information on Digital X, please visit the official event page here.

About Ivanti

Ivanti elevates and secures Everywhere Work so that people and organizations can thrive. We make technology work for people, not the other way around. Today's employees use a wide range of corporate and personal devices to access IT applications and data over multiple networks to stay productive, wherever and however they work. Ivanti is one of the only technology companies that finds, manages and protects each IT asset and endpoint in an organization. Over 40,000 customers, including 88 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to help them deliver an excellent digital employee experience and improve IT and security team productivity and efficiency. At Ivanti, we strive to create an environment where all perspectives are heard, respected and valued and are committed to a more sustainable future for our customers, partners, employees and the planet. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230904235749/en/

Contacts:

Carrie Laudie

Ivanti

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 650-963-6011

carrie.laudie@ivanti.com