

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 12:30 am ET, the Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its rate decision. The economists expect the interest rate to remain unchanged at 4.10 percent in September.



Ahead of the decision, the Australian dollar fell against its major rivals.



As of 12:25 am ET, the Australian dollar was trading at 0.6425 against the U.S. dollar, 94.26 against the yen, 1.6795 against the euro and 1.0858 against the NZ dollar.



