CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 12:30 am ET, the Reserve Bank of Australia announced its rate decision to leave the cash rate target unchanged at 4.10 percent.



After the decision, the Australian dollar fell further against its major rivals.



As of 12:31 am ET, the Australian dollar was trading at 0.6422 against the U.S. dollar, 94.25 against the yen, 1.6803 against the euro and 1.0849 against the NZ dollar.



