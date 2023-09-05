

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the late Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 1-week low of 0.6417 against the U.S. dollar and a 5-day low of 1.6814 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6458 and 1.6704, respectively.



Against the Canadian dollar and the yen, the aussie dropped to 4-day lows of 0.8738 and 94.13 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8776 and 94.59, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.0849 against the NZ dollar, from Monday's closing value of 1.0870.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.62 against the greenback, 1.72 against the euro, 0.85 against the loonie, 92.00 against the yen and 1.07 against the kiwi.



