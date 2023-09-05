Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.09.2023 | 08:00
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beactica Therapeutics AB: Beactica Therapeutics announces the selection of BEA-17 as a preclinical candidate

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beactica Therapeutics AB, the Swedish precision oncology company, today announced the selection of BEA-17 as a preclinical candidate for its LSD1 programme aimed at finding new therapies for aggressive brain tumours and other life-threatening cancers.

BEA-17 is a first-in-class small molecule which has shown promising potentiation of immune-modulating treatments in preclinical models of several cancer forms. BEA-17 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), the most aggressive form of brain tumour. With the selection of this first preclinical candidate, IND-enabling toxicology studies will be initiated in preparation for clinical trials.

"We are thrilled to announce the selection of BEA-17 as a preclinical candidate. Reaching this remarkable milestone is a major achievement, as the vast majority of programmes fail at the preclinical stage." said Dr Per Källblad, CEO of Beactica Therapeutics. "The selection of this molecule reflects our aim to test this new approach in humans as quickly as possible."

About BEA-17

BEA-17 is a first-in-class small molecule targeted degrader (non-PROTAC) of lysine demethylase 1 (LSD1) and its co-factor CoREST. In syngeneic animal models of cancer, the compound has shown promising potentiation of immune-modulating treatments in several cancer forms, including anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors in colon cancer (CT26) and standard of care (temozolomide and radiation) in glioblastoma (GL261). Pharmacokinetic studies of BEA-17 show good blood-brain-barrier penetration and oral availability. BEA-17 is investigational and not approved anywhere globally. Its efficacy and safety in humans have not been established. BEA-17 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM).

About Beactica Therapeutics

Beactica Therapeutics AB is a privately held precision oncology company committed to the fight against cancer. The company is advancing a pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics with a focus to treat genetically defined cancers with significant unmet medical need. Beactica's approach is centered around targeting synthetically lethal disease proteins with allosteric modulators and targeted protein degraders. Beactica deliver value to patients and shareholders by advancing its programmes to clinical proof of concept. For more information, please visit www.beactica.com.

Beactica Therapeutics Contact
Per Källblad M.Sc. Ph.D.
CEO
per.kallblad@beactica.com
Tel: +46 18 56 08 80

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17268/3829590/b676d4340732f374.pdf

230905 BeacticaTx CD Selection Eng

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beactica-therapeutics-announces-the-selection-of-bea-17-as-a-preclinical-candidate-301917432.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.