Board, a leading global provider of Intelligent Planning solutions that empower organizations to plan smarter, take actionable insights, and deliver better outcomes, and Be Shaping the Future are pleased to announce the release of a new report that explores the role of the CFO, in a rapidly evolving landscape of financial services.

This report digs into the challenges of the CFOs while focusing on the underserved perspectives, strategies, and vision, across the six key areas: Automation; Data; Cloud; Innovation; Talent, culture, offshoring and hybrid working; ESG and sustainability.

Key findings from the report include:

50% of the finance team's time is currently spent on validating and correcting data.

92% of CFOs believe that getting finance into the cloud is a core "future finance" strategy.

50% of CFOs believe ESG is highly important to the finance function.

to the finance function. CFOs think that only 3-5 of their team have a good understanding of ESG and its impacts to the business

"The center of gravity for overseeing strategic initiatives is clearly shifting in one direction: straight to the office of the CFO. The confluence of a myriad of factors is accelerating this trend the result of which is an extraordinary opportunity for any organisation to reimagine how finance can lead the business through an increasingly complex landscape," said Neil Shah, Head of Financial Services at Board.

Read the report here

About Board

Board's Intelligent Planning Platform delivers solutions that help over 2,000 organizations worldwide plan smarter-enabling actionable insights and better outcomes. Board helps leading enterprises discover crucial insights which drive business decisions and unify strategy, finance, and operations through more integrated and intelligent planning to achieve full control of performance. Partnering with Board, global enterprises such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC have digitally transformed their planning processes.

Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board is recognized by leading analysts including BARC, Gartner, and IDC. www.board.com

About Be Shaping the Future UK (Be UK)

Be Shaping the Future UK (Be UK) are the UK arm of Be Shaping the Future, the fastest growing pan-European financial services management consultancy. Be Shaping the Future's recent acquisition by Engineering Group has created a digital transformation business, enabling us to expand our reach and work with a team of over 14,000 consulting experts across the world.

We are a disrupter to the top-tier consultancy brands, trusted by five out of ten of Europe's leading banks (alongside other leading financial institutions and FinTechs).

We have dedicated specialist teams in retail and commercial banking, cards and payments, finance, CFO advisory, ESG, risk and regulation. We work in partnership with our clients to deliver transformational change and provide strategic advice; powered by a unique culture, attaining a new quality and price standard.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230904263350/en/

Contacts:

Victoire Depoix

VP of Global Communication

vdepoix@board.com