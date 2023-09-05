Anzeige
WKN: A143G0 | ISIN: NL0011540547 | Ticker-Symbol: AB2
Tradegate
05.09.23
08:00 Uhr
13,465 Euro
-0,100
-0,74 %
05.09.2023 | 08:11
ABN AMRO intends to appoint Ferdinand Vaandrager as Chief Financial Officer

The Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO intends to appoint Ferdinand Vaandrager (1970) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Board (ExBo) for a period of four years, ending at the closing of the Annual General Meeting of 2027. The appointment is subject to approval by the European Central Bank (ECB).

ABN AMRO will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting at the earliest possible time to introduce Ferdinand Vaandrager prior to his formal appointment.

On 1 May 2023, Ferdinand Vaandrager was appointed as interim CFO, after former CFO Lars Kramer stepped down to pursue another career opportunity outside ABN AMRO. Ferdinand has been working in banking for more than 25 years, both in the UK and the Netherlands. He has held various commercial and leadership positions at ABN AMRO, Royal Bank of Scotland and Citigroup, with a particular expertise in corporate and institutional banking and in financial markets. Since 2020, Ferdinand has been head of Investor Relations at ABN AMRO.

Robert Swaak, CEO of ABN AMRO: 'The bank has a lot of highly qualified staff, as underlined by this intended appointment. Ferdinand has extensive experience in various parts of the bank and has spent the past few months working intensively on the CFO portfolio. The Executive Board is looking forward to working with Ferdinand as a CFO.'

ABN AMRO Press Office
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6288900		ABN AMRO Investor Relations
investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6282282

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).


Attachments

  • 20230904_PressRelease - ABN AMRO intends to appoint Ferdinand Vaandrager as Chief Financial Officer ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c35cfa36-879d-426e-ab00-911caab7453e)
  • Photo Ferdinand Vaandrager (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/27a287de-3e8a-4767-8170-39f500b22e87)

