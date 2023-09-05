

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Aviation engineering companies Air France-KLM SA (AFLYY) and Airbus SE (EADSY) announced on Tuesday that they have entered into exclusive negotiations to create a 50-50 joint venture to provide maintenance services of Airbus A350 components.



Under the co-operation, Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance and Airbus will transfer their respective aircraft components assets into the joint venture pool.



The joint venture is expected to be operational by the first half of 2024, subject to approval by all relevant authorities.



With the joint venture, the companies expect to meet the growing long-term maintenance needs of the Airbus A350 worldwide fleet, by enhancing capacity, expanding the global footprint and developing solutions that benefit their customers.



On Monday, shares of Air France closed at 14.10 euros, up 0.89% and shares of Airbus closed at 134.18 euros up 0.24% on the Paris Stock Exchange.



