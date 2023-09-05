

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PZ Cussons (PZC.L) confirmed it has made an offer to acquire the minority-held shares of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc. The Group has made the offer to the Board of PZCN to acquire the 26.73% of issued share capital held by minority shareholders for a total cash consideration payable of 22.8 million pounds. Following the acquisition, the Group plans to de-list the business from the Nigerian stock exchange.



PZ Cussons Nigeria assets comprise the portfolio of family care brands such as Premier, Joy and Morning Fresh, and the Haier-Thermocool venture with Haier.



The Group said the transaction will significantly simplify and strengthen its business in Nigeria.



