DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 05-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 September 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 4 September 2023 it purchased a total of 9,471 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 5,947 3,524 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.160 GBP0.997 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.16 GBP0.995 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.160000 GBP0.996946

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 669,871,350 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4 1.160 XDUB 09:44:25 00066852812TRLO0 2880 1.160 XDUB 09:46:07 00066852832TRLO0 3063 1.160 XDUB 10:13:32 00066853335TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 745 99.70 XLON 09:28:04 00066852477TRLO0 1516 99.70 XLON 09:28:07 00066852479TRLO0 96 99.50 XLON 11:11:09 00066854373TRLO0 751 99.70 XLON 12:37:56 00066855624TRLO0 416 99.70 XLON 14:12:29 00066857758TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 269168 EQS News ID: 1718653 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1718653&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)