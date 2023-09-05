EQS-News: Bybit
/ Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
ApeX Pro's New Smart Liquidity Pools Bring the Best of DeFi to Bybit
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 5 September 2023 - Bybit, the world's third most visited crypto exchange, is again collaborating with permissionless and decentralized trading platform ApeX Pro to open the door to ApeX Pro's new Smart Liquidity Pool (SLP) where users can easily earn an attractive real yield on USD-pegged stablecoin, USDC.
Bybit
Bybit is a top-five cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.
Media Contact:
Reed Li
Senior PR Specialist
reed.li@bybit.com
+85253191730
05.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
1718727 05.09.2023 CET/CEST