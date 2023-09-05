

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British packaging firm DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L), in a trading update in respect of the period since 1 May 2023, said that overall trading is in line with its expectations, driven by continued resilient pricing and strong cost control measures, despite end markets remaining challenging.



The company noted that like for like performance in corrugated box volumes has improved since the start of the financial year, with clear signs of reduction in customer de-stocking, while remaining below the prior year comparative.



Miles Roberts, Group Chief Executive, said, 'While the economic environment in which we operate remains challenging we have started the financial year well....'



