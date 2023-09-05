

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - German wind turbine maker Nordex SE (NRDXF) announced on Tuesday that it has received 180 MW of orders from the German market in July and August.



The company supplies 32 turbines to various customers in Lower Saxony, Brandenburg, Schleswig-Holstein, North Rhine-Westphalia, and many more with the largest project being built in Lower Saxony.



Nordex has installed the first of twelve turbines totaling 82 MW in the Gevensleben wind farm. Further, the Landwind-Group has now ordered N163/6.X turbines.



The company will also install six turbines in the 6 MW class at the 40 MW Cramme II wind farm. The construction and commissioning of these turbines are scheduled for 2024.



On Monday, shares of Nordex closed at 10.89 euros down 0.82% on the Xetra Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken