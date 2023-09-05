

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L), an equipment rental company, Tuesday reported profit before tax of $584.6 million for the first quarter, higher than $526.8 million in the same quarter a year ago, helped primarily by growth in rental revenue.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax was $615 million, up from $555 million last year.



Net profit in the first quarter increased to $447.4 million or 101.7 cents per share from $395.8 million or 89.3cents per share a year ago.



Adjusted earnings per share rose to 107.5 cents from 94.4 cents last year.



Revenue for the quarter grew 19% to $2.696 billion from $2.259 billion in the previous year, helped by increase in rental revenue. Rental revenue increased 14% year-on-year at $2.376 billion.



Looking forward, the company has backed its full-year outlook. It still expects rental revenue to increase 13%-16% for the year.



