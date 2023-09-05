Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05
[05.09.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
04.09.23
IE00BN4GXL63
24,459,000.00
EUR
0
215,219,192.38
8.7992
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
04.09.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
895,206.72
88.8102
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
04.09.23
IE000V6NHO66
7,735,618.00
EUR
0
71,344,176.44
9.2228