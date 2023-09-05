Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.09.2023 | 09:06
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Qover secures FCA authorisation license

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qover, leader in embedded insurance orchestration, proudly announces the successful granting of a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) full authorisation. Following seven years of active operations in the UK market, this achievement ensures Qover's continued growth across the continent post-Brexit and underscores its commitment to regulatory compliance and excellence.

Qover obtains full authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority

The granted license marks a significant post-Brexit milestone in the insurtech's journey, enhancing its standing in both the European and UK landscapes. It empowers Qover to operate under a fully regulated framework, in alignment with the highest industry standards and stringent requirements set by regulatory authorities.

"Securing the FCA license is a testament to our strong commitment to delivering excellence," said Quentin Colmant, CEO and Co-founder of Qover. "We've been working diligently in the UK over the past few years, and this license marks a pivotal moment in solidifying our positioning in the market and fueling our growth in the years ahead. Additionally, we are committed to collaborating with market-leading risk carriers to protect our partners and their customers."

"This accomplishment solidifies Qover's role as a trusted partner for businesses and their valued customers, reinforcing our commitment to delivering top-tier solutions," said Caroline Hanotiau, General Counsel at Qover. "At Qover, we firmly believe in the power of collective effort. I take immense pride in witnessing our team's dedication and customer-centric approach throughout this journey."

Learn more about Qover.

Note to the editors

About Qover:

Qover is an insurtech that adds tailored cover to a company's digital experience, enriching their value proposition and driving the user behaviours that fuel growth.

Qover's modular embedded insurance orchestration platform provides seamless digital insurance experiences to over 3 million users across 32 European countries, and works with longstanding partners like Revolut, Deliveroo, Canyon, Monese, Cowboy, NIO and many others.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2201073/Qover.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qover-secures-fca-authorisation-license-301917050.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.