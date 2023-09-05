

HONG KONG, Sept 5, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - As part of the second largest economy in the world, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) with a population of 86 million is a new driver of Hong Kong's economic development and an ideal springboard for international companies to enter the Mainland China market.The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will take its mega promotion campaign, Think Business, Think Hong Kong, to Paris on 19 September. The event will explore the current market landscape of the GBA and its interconnectivity with Mainland China.Prominent business leaders will share their successes and insights on how French and European companies can capture the vast opportunities in the GBA by leveraging the Hong Kong platform. They include Mr Laurent Doucet, Vice President of the China Committee of The French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hong Kong and Partner of Roland Berger, Ir Andrew Young, Associate Director (Innovation) of Sino Group, Mr Nicolas Vanderchmitt, Partner and Head of Hong Kong Office of LPA-CGR Avocats, and Ms Delphine Lefay Dultzin, Co-Founder & CEO of OnTheList.The GBA has emerged as a global hub for innovation, with rapidly evolving breakthroughs in finance and healthcare. Thematic sessions on these hot topics, including green finance and sustainability, will be held. Innovative global business leaders will share their insights, including representatives from the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Moody's Investors Service, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, J.P. Morgan, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited as well as start-ups.At the event, Dr Peter K N Lam, HKTDC Chairman, Mr Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR, and Mr Olivier Becht, France's Minister for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad will deliver opening remarks at the symposium.There will be extended networking activities, with Hong Kong SAR Government officials and business leaders from across sectors, including technology, finance and professional services, taking part in the programme. One-on-one business consultations, on-site business matching with French companies as well as the Hong Kong Dinner provide many opportunities for the business communities of France and Hong Kong to connect.Strong France-Hong Kong tiesFrance is a close trading and investment partner to Hong Kong. In 2022, it was Hong Kong's third largest trading partner within the EU. Regarding bilateral investment, France was the largest EU investor in Hong Kong at the end of 2021, with Hong Kong ranked as the fifth most popular destination for French investment in Asia. Hong Kong investors have also made substantial investments in France, with the city the third largest Asian investor in the country. In terms of commercial presence, France ranked just behind Germany among EU members in the number of companies established in Hong Kong. As of 2022, there were 365 French companies in Hong Kong.Hong Kong an ideal business partnerHong Kong has consistently ranked highest on economic freedom and competitiveness. Its institutional strengths, including the free trade and investment regimes, a simple and low tax system and free flow of capital and goods offer a favourable business environment for investors.Beyond trade and finance, Hong Kong offers exciting prospects in innovation and technology (I&T) for French start-ups. Entry into or expansion in Mainland China as well as conducting joint research can help French enterprises further grow their business. With its aim to create an I&T new hub of 30,000 hectares, Hong Kong's Northern Metropolis project also offers many opportunities, which will be highlighted at the symposium.Hong Kong's strategic location as an international financial, fundraising and investment hub and as the international gateway between Mainland China and the rest of the world presents immense opportunities for French companies seeking to expand in the GBA, Mainland China, Belt and Road countries and ASEAN.For more information, visit:https://thinkbusinessthinkhk.com/2023-paris/symposium/en/index.htmlAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. 