

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the early European session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 10-month low of 0.5879 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 0.5939.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi slid to a 1-week low of 86.44 and a 5-day low of 1.8306 from early highs of 87.03 and 1.8173, respectively.



Moving away from an early high of 1.0836 against the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged down to 1.0878.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.57 against the greenback, 85.00 against the yen, 1.85 against the euro and 1.09 against the aussie.



