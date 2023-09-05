

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto Plc (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK), a British-Australian miner, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Jerome Pecresse as its Aluminium business Chief Executive.



Pecresse, who is scheduled to join the company on October 23, will replace outgoing Ivan Vella.



As announced earlier, Vella will leave Rio Tinto in December to serve in a new role outside of the company.



With over three-decades of experience, Pecresse, was until recently President and CEO of General Electric Renewable Energy. He joined GE in 2015, when GE completed its acquisition of Alstom's energy activities, as President and CEO of GE Renewable Energy.



