Alchemab Therapeutics CEO to Present at Wells Fargo 2023 Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemab Therapeutics, an antibody discovery company identifying naturally occurring antibodies from individuals resilient to disease, today announced that Young Kwon, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo 2023 Healthcare Conference on 7 September 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Dr. Kwon will be discussing Alchemab's antibody discovery platform and lead preclinical programs for frontotemporal dementia/amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease and Huntington's disease. A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Alchemab's website at https://www.alchemab.com/events-presentations/ .

The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Alchemab

Alchemab studies the unique antibody response of resilient individuals to develop drugs based on naturally derived antibodies to prevalent, hard-to-treat diseases which do not have disease modifying therapies. Alchemab's platform integrates data mining of patient-derived immune responses with the latest, multi-disciplinary drug discovery approaches to understand what keeps people well. The goal is to unlock nature's engineering and harness the incredible human immune system to find breakthrough drugs.

Alchemab's highly experienced team has broad expertise and capabilities across discovery and development. Through collaborations with world class institutions, Alchemab taps into large ecosstems and millions of patient samples which it analyzes using advanced computational approaches.

Alchemab is headquartered in London, UK with labs in Cambridge, UK and Boston, US.

For more information, visit www.alchemab.com/.

