Dienstag, 05.09.2023
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
GlobeNewswire
05.09.2023 | 09:59
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Penneo A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Penneo A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 6 September 2023 in the ISIN
below. 



ISIN:         DK0061283009            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Penneo               
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 33,167,693 shares (DKK 663,353.86) 
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        265,000 shares (DKK 5,300)     
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  33,432,693 shares (DKK 668,653.86) 
----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  ·     65,000 shares - DKK 4.67 
            ·     200,000 shares - DKK 4.33
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.02              
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      PENNEO               
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     196098               
----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
