Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Penneo A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Penneo A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 6 September 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061283009 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Penneo ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 33,167,693 shares (DKK 663,353.86) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 265,000 shares (DKK 5,300) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 33,432,693 shares (DKK 668,653.86) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 65,000 shares - DKK 4.67 · 200,000 shares - DKK 4.33 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.02 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: PENNEO ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 196098 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66