

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to nearly a 3-month high of 1.0758 against the euro and nearly a 2-week high of 0.8872 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 1.0799 and 0.8844, respectively.



Against the pound and the yen, the greenback advanced to 1-week highs of 1.2572 and 147.07 from early lows of 1.2632 and 146.49, respectively.



Moving away from an early low of 1.3597 against the Canadian dollar, the greenback climbed to more than a 3-month high of 1.3651.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.06 against the euro, 0.91 against the franc, 1.23 against the pound, 149.00 against the yen and 1.38 against the loonie.



