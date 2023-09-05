Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J87E | ISIN: US4660902069 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.09.2023 | 10:00
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.: JA Solar H1 2023 Net Profit of 4.806 billion CNY, a YoY growth of 182.45%

BEIJING, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar reported outstanding results for the first half of 2023, shipping 23.95 GW of modules and generating revenue of 40.8 CNY billion and net profit of 4.8 CNY billion. Looking back at previous semi-annual reports, module shipments reached an all-time high this year. Revenue grew 43.5% from the first half of 2022, while net profit attributable to shareholders increased 182%. Total assets reached 87.9 billion CNY, with net assets attributable to shareholders of the listed company reaching 32.5 billion CNY. The performance achieved JA Solar's long-term goals, realizing stable growth and sustained profitability.

The strong performance was due to the strength of the company's global service network and highly recognized brand. In the first half of the year, JA Solar implemented a number of operational improvements that drove its success. Major operating initiatives included intensifying sales activities, constructing new production capacity, optimizing supply chains, reinforcing R&D and new talent incentive programs.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ja-solar-h1-2023-net-profit-of-4-806-billion-cny-a-yoy-growth-of-182-45-301917492.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.