Award-Winning Disrupt Wins Wizz Air as Latest High Profile Client

LONDON, Sept. 05, 2023, has been selected by Wizz Air, Europe's fastest growing and the world's most environmentally sustainable airline* to build brand awareness and trust among younger travellers through creator partnerships.



Wizz Airhas become the award-winning agency's latest high-profile client.

London-based Disrupt is lining up an influential curated selection of brand-authentic creators who will target a broad millennial audience of price conscious, adventurous and bold travellers in a range of travel sectors. As part of this activity, Disrupt will also monitor brand uplift through AI-driven sentiment analysis.

With pandemic travel restrictions left behind, Wizz Air's low-cost fares open up a world of opportunity thanks to the expanding airline's fleet of 185 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.

Stevie Johnson, managing director of Disrupt and former Made in Chelsea star, said: "Our Wizz Air campaign is taxiing for take-off, and we're about to put the airline on the tip of everyone's tongues and on their travel documents.

"Wizz wants customers - especially young travellers - to explore and live life to the full. Wizz Air is an airline which is disrupting the travel market with an ever-expanding range of destinations from UK, Europe and Middle East airports. Disrupt is here to help Wizz Air soar whilst driving increased trust across for the ultra-low cost, reliable airline that will ensure young people see more of the world."

Disrupt's Wizz Air influencer strategy will target price-conscious, adventurous millennials who are excited about exploring hidden gems.

Wizz Air carried 45 million passengers in 2022. The company was recently named one of the world's top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World"* by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022.

Fruzsina Polácska, Marketing Manager at Wizz Air, said: "We chose Disrupt because their team was full of campaign ideas which we believe will resonate with our price-conscious, environmentally aware, young passengers.

"With Disrupt, we know that Wizz's content will increase brand clarity and drive attention in order to help us reach and educate new audiences about the possibilities out there for adventurous young travellers."

In the UK, Wizz Air operates from London Luton and Gatwick airports, as well as from Aberdeen, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Leeds and Liverpool. The airline has 8,000 employees in more than 50 countries and operates more than 950 routes to nearly 200 destinations worldwide.

About Disrupt:

Disrupt makes brands famous by creating cut-through social and influencer campaigns that command attention and deliver stand out results. It harnesses the power of AI and uses smart, data-driven insights, to build meaningful and relevant relationships with the right creators, so that attention converts into action, and action converts into revenue. www.disruptmarketing.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51cb781c-7ecc-4bab-8139-8b0257edf192