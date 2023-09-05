Boskalis awarded large cable contracts for Baltica 2 offshore wind farm

Papendrecht, 5 September 2023



Boskalis has acquired two contracts for the transportation and installation of the export and array cables for the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm off the coast of Poland. The two contracts have a combined value which is considered to be large(1) and they were awarded by a joint venture between PGE Polska GrupaEnergetycznaand Ørsted, which are developing the Baltica 2 project.



The project scope comprises the transportation and installation of 107 array cables with a total length of more than 150 kilometers in addition to four 275 kV export cables with a total combined length of nearly 300 kilometers. Furthermore, Boskalis will carry out seabed preparation activities including the leveling of the seabed, pre-trenching and the removal of boulders. Upon completion of the cable installation activities, Boskalis will protect and stabilize the CPS (cable protection systems) with the placement of rock. Preparatory works will commence in 2025 and the transport and installation activities will commence in 2027.

Boskalis will deploy two cable-laying vessels, a construction support vessel, a subsea rock installation vessel and a trailing suction hopper dredger. Due to challenging soil conditions in the Baltic Sea, the cables will be installed in a pre-cut trench using the multi-mode Megalodon plough deployed from Boskalis' construction support vessel Falcon.

The Baltica 2 offshore wind farm with a total capacity of up to 1.5 GW is located in the Polish section of the Baltic Sea approximately 40 kilometers off the coast of Poland between Leba and Ustka and will be the country's largest renewable energy project to date.

Boskalis' strategy is aimed at leveraging on key macro-economic factors and supporting the energy transition. With this project and through its client, Boskalis is advancing the energy transition by making offshore renewable energy available.

(1) a 'large' contract refers to a contract with a value of more than EUR 300 million.

This is an English translation of the Dutch press release. In the event of any disparity between the Dutch original and this translation, the Dutch text will prevail.

