4P-Pharma, a pioneering biotechnology company based in Lille and specializing in drug regeneration, is thrilled to achieve a significant milestone in its history. During the latest strategic board meeting, the appointment of Didier Landais as the new CEO of 4P-Pharma was confirmed.

Founded in 2014 by Revital Rattenbach, 4P-Pharma is entering a new era of its development. On September 1st, 2023, Didier Landais succeeds Revital Rattenbach as CEO of 4P-Pharma. She now holds the position of Executive Chairwoman.

With over 30 years of international experience in the pharma/biotech industry, Didier Landais stands out as an executive leader. His career has been marked by accomplishments in key areas such as research and development, strategy, and business development.

His extensive international experience and proven leadership position Didier Landais as the ideal choice for this strategic function. His past achievements attest to his exceptional ability to guide our teams towards excellence, turning ambitious visions into tangible results. Together, the new executive will combine forces to expedite the company's development."

"We stand on the brink of a pivotal period for 4P-Pharma. The appointment of Didier reinforces our commitment to innovation and growth. His passion for scientific research, coupled with his profound market understanding, will propel forward our mission to transform how we approach health and well-being, driving dynamics of success." stated Revital Rattenbach, 4P-Pharma's Executive Chairwoman

A strong expertise both in France and internationally, to accelerate the development of 4P-Pharma.

Didier Landais holds a Ph.D. in Molecular and Cellular Biology from the University Louis Pasteur (Strasbourg), as well as an Executive MBA from ESSEC (Paris). He started his career as a researcher and oncology project leader at the Gene Therapy Division of RPR-Gencell (Sanofi) before assuming the role of Director of Business Development and General Manager of Cell Therapy, overseeing the international development of a cancer vaccine at IDM Pharma. He has also held positions including Director of Development at Biotecnol and Chief Business Officer at Genome Profiling. Under his leadership as Global Head of Licensing, Servier concluded several notable agreements, including with Celsius, Oncodesign, and Seal Rock. More recently, he served as COO and CBO at Labgenius Ltd in London."

"Joining 4P-Pharma is a significant step for me. We are developing high-potential molecules that truly transform patients' lives. With the support of Revital and our dedicated teams, I am confident that we will reach new horizons and push the boundaries of innovation even furtherexpressed Didier Landais, 4P-Pharma's CEO.

As CEO, Didier Landais holds the responsibility for the company's overall strategy in terms of science, partnerships, and external growth. Revital Rattenbach, now 4P-Pharma's Executive Chairwoman, remains actively involved in financial consolidation and strategic directions, ensuring the continuity of the company's founding vision

4P-Pharma remains deeply committed to its partners, investors, and its mission to provide innovative solutions to global health challenges."

ABOUT 4P-PHARMA

4P-Pharma is a clinical stage biotech company, pioneering in drug regeneration, founded in Lille in 2014. We focus on untreated serious diseases with high unmet medical needs, aiming to rapidly deliver effective, regenerated, first-in-class therapiesThe company has developed a proprietary development engine to address the main pain points of traditional drug development: time, costs, and predictability to deliver optimized risk adjusted returns. We leverage assets with a short time to market, strong IP position, and regulatory opportunities (emergency use or conditional marketing authorizations) in blue-ocean markets.

