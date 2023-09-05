ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT AUGUST 2023

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 13 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in August for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 14 % and amounted to SEK 119.2 (104.3) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 1 % and amounted to SEK 7.5 (7.6) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 13 % to SEK 126.7 (111.9) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - August 2023 increased by 22 % to SEK 1078.8 (886.3) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
23-Aug
22-Aug
Change
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
Change
The Nordics
22.5
24.5
-8 %
190.4
207.0
-8 %
Central Europe
32.5
23.0
41 %
265.2
168.9
57 %
East Europe
26.9
24.4
10 %
249.1
208.7
19 %
South & West Europe
19.7
12.0
63 %
154.5
99.9
55 %
The Baltics
6.3
5.4
17 %
58.3
45.8
27 %
North America
7.1
6.7
7 %
53.6
45.9
17 %
Asia-Pacific
3.4
7.5
-55 %
37.5
50.0
-25 %
Africa
0.8
0.8
0 %
9.0
4.9
84 %
Zinzino
119.2
104.3
14 %
1017.6
831.1
22 %
Faun Pharma
7.5
7.6
-1 %
61.2
55.2
11 %
Zinzino Group
126.7
111.9
13 %
1078.8
886.3
22 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
