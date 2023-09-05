Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.09.2023
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442
München
05.09.23
08:32 Uhr
3,520 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.09.2023 | 10:36
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT AUGUST 2023

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 13 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in August for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 14 % and amounted to SEK 119.2 (104.3) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 1 % and amounted to SEK 7.5 (7.6) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 13 % to SEK 126.7 (111.9) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - August 2023 increased by 22 % to SEK 1078.8 (886.3) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

23-Aug

22-Aug

Change

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Change

The Nordics

22.5

24.5

-8 %

190.4

207.0

-8 %

Central Europe

32.5

23.0

41 %

265.2

168.9

57 %

East Europe

26.9

24.4

10 %

249.1

208.7

19 %

South & West Europe

19.7

12.0

63 %

154.5

99.9

55 %

The Baltics

6.3

5.4

17 %

58.3

45.8

27 %

North America

7.1

6.7

7 %

53.6

45.9

17 %

Asia-Pacific

3.4

7.5

-55 %

37.5

50.0

-25 %

Africa

0.8

0.8

0 %

9.0

4.9

84 %

Zinzino

119.2

104.3

14 %

1017.6

831.1

22 %

Faun Pharma

7.5

7.6

-1 %

61.2

55.2

11 %

Zinzino Group

126.7

111.9

13 %

1078.8

886.3

22 %

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:
Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/3829682/8b4c1f90793d492c.pdf

2308 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-august-2023-301917503.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
